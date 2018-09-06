Centrum buys L&T Fin’s supply-chain finance unit

Mumbai: Centrum Financial Services, the NBFC arm of the Centrum group, has signed a pact to acquire the supply chain finance business of L&T Finance, for an undisclosed sum.

L&T Finance has a loan book of around Rs 800 crore, a staff strength of 50 professionals and operates out of 16 cities in the country. Centrum Financial MD and CEO Ranjan Ghosh said the supply chain finance business is a fast growing area and the company is looking to increase its presence in this space.