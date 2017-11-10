Centre to import onions through Government agency

New Delhi: In a move to keep a check on the prices of onions in the market, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated that the import of onions would take place through a government agency hereafter. In a bid to augment the availability of onions in the market, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Price Stabilisation Fund Management Committee (PSFMC) headed by Avinash K Srivastava, Secretary, Consumer Affairs.

Additionally, it was also decided that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation Of India Limited (NAFED) and Small Farmers’ Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) would procure 10,000 MT and 2,000 MT onions respectively from producing areas, including Delhi, and supply it to consuming areas to enhance its availability and help regulate prices.

Prior to Diwali, onion prices soared in the retail market, and witnessed a 100 percent increase in one week, leaving common man in distress. Moreover, the average wholesale onion price went up by Rs 8 to 10, one seller at the market had said. The wholesale onion traders believed that a widening gap in the demand and supply of onions, hike in diesel prices, and transport strike were the primary reasons for the surge.