Centre to float more EOIs for strategic disinvestments

Kolkata: The central, which is aiming to mobilise Rs 72,500 crore from disinvestment this year, has mopped up about Rs 52,500 crore by end of November.

On account of strategic disinvestment, the centre has already floated eight expression of interests (EoIs) and is likely to come out with few more in the 4-6 weeks.

“As many as eight expression of interests have been floated for strategic disinvestment of CPSEs and few more would be come out in the next 4-6 weeks,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Neeraj Kumar Gupta said.

“About Rs 52,500 crore has already been mobilised by November end against the disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore. We have a target and our best endeavour will be to achieve it,” he said.

He also said that 13 public sector companies have been approved for listing in the stock markets whether they would hit the market this or next year would depend on the oportunitate time. Four companies have already been listed.

Speaking on the sale of Air India, he said: “The government has given in principle approval for strategic disinvestment and the matter is being processed meticulously. Due diligence is taking place. We are progressing in line with the in- principle approval.”