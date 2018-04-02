Centre plans intensive review of companies’ law administration

New Delhi : The government plans to carry out an “intensive review” of the administration of companies’ law as part of efforts to prevent instances of corporate frauds, according to a senior official.

The ministry, which is implementing the companies law, is working to “tighten the screws” in order to prevent instances of corporate frauds, a senior official said. Acknowledging that the fraud indicates larger “systemic inadequacy”, the official said a message has to be sent out that law should not be taken lightly. The ministry plans to carry out an intensive review in terms of the administration of the Companies Act, 2013 so that the loopholes, if any, can be plugged.

The Act, which came into force from April 1, 2014, has stringent provisions to deal with erring stakeholders, including directors of companies. Following the fraud at PNB, the role and functioning of auditors have also come under the lens.