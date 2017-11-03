Centre developing 25-yr masterplan for airports
New Delhi : The government is developing a comprehensive 25-year masterplan for airports in the country to keep pace with air traffic growth, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said on Thursday. The infrastructure at some of the top airports in the country is crippling while there has been a consistent double-digit growth in domestic air traffic for the past three years. According to a recent study, the structural capacity of airports in the country is likely to be breached in the next five years.
“We are developing a comprehensive masterplan for our airports because traffic continues to grow strongly and will continue to do so. Even if we grow at 10 per cent we will see massive requirement as far as airport capacity is concerned,” Sinha told reporters at the 2nd Aero Expo India 2017. He added that air traffic is expected to “double, if not quadruple” in the next 20-25 years and that is the “planning horizon” the government is aiming at. The masterplan will delve into the need for multiple airports in cities, revised and refined agreements with airport operators, providing attractive opportunities for operating brownfield airports, offering multiple brownfield airports as part of a package for bidding as well as scaling up the Airports Authority of India, Sinha said.
According to a study last month by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), the country’s airport system is expected to exceed its maximum structural capacity by FY 2022. It noted that 10 aerodromes under the Airports Authority of India are already operating “beyond their design capacity”, while other aerodromes at Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata will reach their maximum capacity in the next one year to five years.
The CAPA estimated that India will need an investment of up to $45 billion to create an additional capacity of handling 500-600 million passengers at its airports by 2030. As per International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 20-year passenger forecast, by 2036 India will be the third fastest growing market.
Air traffic growth
- India is witnessing consistent double-digit growth in domestic air traffic for the past three years
- According to Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), India will need an investment of up to $45 billion to create an additional capacity of handling 500-600 million passengers at its airports by 2030
JUST ARRIVED
- Indore: MGM Medical College to apply for increasing PG seat capacity
- BJP ropes in Mumbai MLAs, MLCs to campaign in Gujarat election
- Indore: Fearing presence of harmful chemicals in milk, FDA collects samples from 4 Sanchi parlours
- Bhopal: A setback to police’s initiatives for crime against women
- Spread of water-borne diseases plummet in Mumbai
EDITOR’S PICK
World Bank survey: Good but more needs to be done
It can be nobody’s case, least of all the Modi Government’s, that the good tidings from the World Bank ought…
Post US policy shift, Taliban could turn diabolical
Us President Donald Trump’s ‘new Afghanistan policy’ has been hailed by the ruling group in Afghanistan, especially Trump’s nod to…
RSS’ desperate quest for national icons
Such is the desperation of the RSS for new ideologue constructs that it will not hesitate to hijack the legacy…
P Chidambaram glosses over Kashmir reality
Only the naïve fools will delude themselves with the notion that when Kashmiris demand `aazadi’, they do not seek separation,…
What do rentals say about Maximum City Mumbai?
Ask most people about expensive cities. They will tell you that New York is an expensive place to stay in.…