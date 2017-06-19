CDSL IPO opens today: 10 things to know

Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) is one of two depository services providers in India. CDSL is offering its shares to the public for an initial public offer (IPO) today. First time a depository in India is to come out with an IPO. The IPO will be open for 3 days. The IPO will priced in a band of Rs 145-149. Investors can subscribe the IPO in lot of sizes of 100 shares.

Things to know about CDSL IPO.