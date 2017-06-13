CDSL has fixed price band at Rs145-149; IPO opens on June 19

New Delhi : Set to become the first depository to list on domestic stock exchange, BSE promoted CDSL has fixed the price band at Rs 145-149 to raise more than Rs 500 crore from its initial public offering (IPO).

The Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) IPO would hit the capital markets on June 19. The public issue of CDSL, which would end on June 21, involves its existing shareholders, including BSE, offloading over 3.5 crore shares through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route.

At the higher end of the price band the shares are estimated to fetch around Rs 524 crore. BSE, which currently holds 50.05 per cent stake in CDSL, would offload 2.72 crore shares, representing 26.05 per cent of its holding in the depository, to meet with Sebi norms. Under the regulations, a stock exchange cannot have more than 24 per cent in a depository. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, The Calcutta Stock Exchange, are other CDSL shareholders which would be offloading shares through the IPO.

The depository would be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). CDSL promoter BSE, which became the first listed stock exchange in the country, earlier this year, is also listed on the NSE.