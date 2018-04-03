CCL strengthened infra to leverage coal production and dispatch in 2018-19

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) achieved the highest coal dispatch and rail rake loading in the fiscal year (FY) 2017-18. CCL dispatched a record 67.6 million tons (MT) of coal and loaded 11,518 rakes during the FY 17-18, which were 371 rakes above last fiscal year.

CCL has also accomplished unprecedented performance in context of stock liquidation, capital expenditure, rail transport infrastructure development etc. In the financial year 2017-18, CCL made a new record; when it registered an increase of 11 per cent in coal dispatch.

The capital expenditure of the company has been about Rs 1,350 crore, almost double the target and 17.8 per cent more than last year.

The progressive realisation of coal value till March 2018 is about 15 per cent higher when compared to same period last year. CCL has supplied about 9 per cent more coal to thermal power plants during the above period.