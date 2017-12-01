CCI rejects complaint against Mahagenco

New Delhi : Fair-trade regulator CCI dismissed allegations of abuse of dominance against Maharashtra State Power Generation Company with regard to qualification criteria for the bidders provided by the state utility in its tender.

Rejecting the complaint, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that no case of contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act is made out against Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco). According to the regulator, the allegation pertained to the qualifying requirement put by Mahagenco in its tender floated in September 2017 for appointment of supervision, monitoring and coordination agency for overseeing of rake movement and coal quality monitoring, among others. In an order, CCI said that the issue is purely administrative in nature