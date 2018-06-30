CBI to grill AirAsia director on July 3

New Delhi : The CBI has summoned R Ramachandran Venkataramanan, the Director of AirAsia India, on July 3 for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in attempts to get international operations clearances from the government, sources said today.

They said the agency has recently questioned Chief Financial Officer of the airlines Deepak Mahendra.

“It was further alleged that FIPB and FDI norms were violated by said air group by giving effective management control to a foreign entity by making the said private airline (Air Asia India) a de-facto subsidiary indirectly rather than a joint venture,” the CBI had said. The agency has alleged that lobbyists were paid money which was utilised for paying bribe to unknown public servants and others.