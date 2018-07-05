CBI rejects ex-RBI Dy Guv’s plea for travelling aboard

New Delhi : The CBI has declined a plea from former RBI deputy governor KC Chakrabarty for allowing him to travel aboard by withdrawing a Look out Circular (LoC) issued against him in connection with a Rs 41.30-crore bank fraud case involving a tours and travel firm, officials said on Wednesday.

Chakrabarty, a London-based NRI, was stopped at the Mumbai airport by the immigration authorities in May this year, based on the LoC issued against him by the CBI. He has been in the country since then.

LoC bars an individual from leaving the country. According to CBI officials, Chakrabarty, who was questioned by the agency in connection with the case in April, might not return if he was allowed to leave the country. In a letter to the CBI last month, Chakrabarty, who served as the deputy governor of RBI between 2009 and 2014, sought withdrawal of the LoC so that he could return to London.

The agency issued the LoC against Chakrabarty in connection with an FIR registered against Delhi-based travel company — Airworth Travels and Tours Private Ltd, its promoters and “unnamed public servants”.

The name of the former RBI deputy governor does not figure in the FIR.