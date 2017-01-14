CBI books AI officials for alleged irregularity in software buying

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against unknown officials of Air India (AI) for alleged irregularities in procurement of software worth about Rs 225 crore by the carrier.

The matter was referred by Central Vigilance Commission. A probe by central vigilance officer of Air India found a number of irregularities in this procurement, CBI said in a release on its website, reports Cogencis.

The investigating agency has also registered case against unknown officials of a German software company, another company based in the US, and against other unknown officials for the alleged improper procurement. CBI said further investigation is in progress.