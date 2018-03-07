CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ behind Rs 12k-cr PNB fraud

Mumbai : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Vipul Chitalia, vice-president (banking and operations) of the Gitanjali Group of Companies, in connection with the multi-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday.

The arrest of Chitalia (48), who was termed by CBI as the mastermind behind the Rs 12,600-crore fraud, was apprehended at the Mumbai International Airport. Chitalia’s arrest is considered to be the key in the case as he was the one who directly reported to main accused Mehul Choksi, who is still at large.

Initially, the CBI had not named Chitalia in its First Investigation Report (FIR), however, the agency arraigned him as an accused and booked him under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, the investigations in the case so far has revealed that Chitalia was instrumental in preparing the applications for putting through the fraudulent transactions of alleged Letter of Understanding (LoU) and the Foreign Letter of Credit (FLC). The agency claimed Chitalia executed the crime in ‘active’ connivance of prime accused Gokulnath Shetty.

The agency further claimed Chitalia being the authorised signatory of Gitanjali Group for issuance of applications for LoU and FLC, instructed his junior and co-accused Nitin Shahi to execute the same.

Terming Chitalia as the ‘mastermind’, CBI said, “He is privy to the modalities for putting through the fraudulent transactions along with Choksi. After his detention and later on arrest, Chitalia was evasive to the questions put to him regarding the case as well as the modus operandi and also the identity of other conspirators in this crime. There is every reason to believe that Chitalia along with Choksi, is the brain behind this conspiracy and those crucial and incriminating documents are yet to be recovered or seized, which are within the exclusive knowledge of Chitalia.” Chitalia was produced before special Judge Sardar Tamboli, who has remanded him to police custody till March 17.

Meanwhile, the CBI also produced prime accused Gokulnath Shetty before the special court. Shetty is accused of issuing 143 unauthorised and fraudulent LoUs causing loss to PNB to the tune of Rs 6,138 crore. The special court has extended his custody till March 15.