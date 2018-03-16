CBI arrests directors of RP Info System

New Delhi : The CBI arrested two directors of Kolkata-based computer manufacturing firm RP Info System for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 515.15 crore, an official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Shivaji Panja and Kaustav Ray. The CBI had filed an FIR against the firm and its directors last month. It is alleged that the directors of the company, Panja, Ray and Vinay Bafna, and others cheated Canara Bank and nine other consortium member banks.