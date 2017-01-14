CBDT officials asked to meet tax collection targets

New Delhi: As income tax arrears pile up, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra has asked top officials to ensure that the collection target of the net current demand, amounting to Rs 19,407 crore till November, is realised.

The Central Action Plan 2016-17 has fixed the target to collect 20 per cent of the net demand raised during the year. “At the all-India level, current demand of Rs 97,033 crore has been raised till November, 2016, after reducing the pre-paid taxes amounting to Rs 59,410 crore,” he wrote in a January 6 communication to the Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax, reports PTI.

“At the rate of 20 per cent of the net current demand, an amount of Rs 19,407 crore needs to be recovered collectively from demand raised till November 2016,” he added. But collections have fallen short and CBDT has asked all the officers concerned to take measures for stepping up cash collections out of arrear as well as current demand so that not only the target set is met, but also a significant contribution is made towards achieving of the overall Budget target for various regions.

Chandra said that since the current demand raised till November, 2016 is due now, all efforts must be made to make recoveries there from. Circle wise targets were given out in the circular with a maximum of Rs 7,285 crore fixed for Delhi. Mumbai zone was set at target of Rs 3,926 crore, Pune Rs 1,272 crore, New Delhi Rs 1,181 crore and Gujarat Rs 1,092 crore.

“At the beginning of February, 2017, the current demand raised in the month of December, 2016 will also fall due and recoveries there from would also have to be made as per the Central Action Plan target so as to meet the overall annual target of 20 per cent,” he wrote.

Income Tax department had advanced the time-barring date of scrutiny assessment to December 31 to provide the assessment units with a dedicated quarter for recovery of demand raised.

The Action Plan targets for collection out of current demand have been fixed liberally in the light of the additional dedicated time available for recovery.”You are requested to ensure that concentrated measures are taken forthwith to collect current demand to the maximum extent feasible under the extant guidelines for recovery of demand and at least the Action Plan target must be fully met by the end of the financial,” he added.