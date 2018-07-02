Carmakers see sales rising in double digits

Mumbai : An increase in crude oil prices and interest rates failed to dent car sales as automakers recorded double-digit growth in June. The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 36.3 per cent increase in total sales at 1,44,981 units in June as against 1,06,394 units in the year-ago month.

The firm’s domestic sales stood at 1,35,662 units, up 45.5 per cent from 93,263 units in June last year, it said in a statement.

Tata Motors posted a 54 per cent jump in domestic sales at 56,773 units in the month as against 36,836 units in the same month last year.

It registered a strong growth of 64 per cent in its domestic sales for the April-June quarter of FY2019 at 164,579 units as compared to 100,141 units in the same quarter a year ago, helped by continued strong month-on-month sales performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business in the domestic market, the company said.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a 26 per cent increase in total sales at 45,155 units in June as against 35,759 units in the year-ago period.

Sales were up 23 per cent to 41,689 units last month compared to 33,904 units in June 2017. Exports also registered a growth of 87 per cent at 3,466 units as against 1,855 units in the year-ago month.

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor India saw sales rising 19.5 per cent in June. Overall sales in June grew to 60,779 units from 50,853 units in the year-ago period.