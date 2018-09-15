Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Business / Cancelled-govt tenders worth Rs 15k cr re-issued after change in ‘Make in India’

Cancelled-govt tenders worth Rs 15k cr re-issued after change in ‘Make in India’

— By Agencies | Sep 15, 2018 12:16 am
FOLLOW US:

 New Delhi : Government tenders worth over Rs 15,000 crore were cancelled due to highly discriminatory conditions against domestic companies, a top official said Friday. Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek said the cancelled tenders were re-issued by making changes to promote ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government.

He said a lot of government departments and PSUs are discriminating against Indian companies by having highly discriminatory tender conditions, and the issues are being actually addressed now.

“We find that now we are getting more and more industry complaints and they point out how the tender conditions are completely crazy. Nobody can justify that.”


“We have got more than Rs 15,000 crore of tenders by various government departments cancelled and they are re-tendered because the conditions were completely unacceptable. I think, Indian industry needs at least level playing field,” he said here at a function.  The government issued public procurement order, 2017 in June last year to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services in India and enhance income and employment in the country.  Concerns have been raised by top government authorities on the restrictive and discriminatory clauses being imposed against domestic manufacturers and suppliers in tender documents for public procurement.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…