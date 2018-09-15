Cancelled-govt tenders worth Rs 15k cr re-issued after change in ‘Make in India’

New Delhi : Government tenders worth over Rs 15,000 crore were cancelled due to highly discriminatory conditions against domestic companies, a top official said Friday. Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek said the cancelled tenders were re-issued by making changes to promote ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government.

He said a lot of government departments and PSUs are discriminating against Indian companies by having highly discriminatory tender conditions, and the issues are being actually addressed now.

“We find that now we are getting more and more industry complaints and they point out how the tender conditions are completely crazy. Nobody can justify that.”

“We have got more than Rs 15,000 crore of tenders by various government departments cancelled and they are re-tendered because the conditions were completely unacceptable. I think, Indian industry needs at least level playing field,” he said here at a function. The government issued public procurement order, 2017 in June last year to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services in India and enhance income and employment in the country. Concerns have been raised by top government authorities on the restrictive and discriminatory clauses being imposed against domestic manufacturers and suppliers in tender documents for public procurement.