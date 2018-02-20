Canadian start-ups knock on India’s doors

Mumbai: Canadian start-ups are knocking on India’s doors, more now than ever before. Canadian firms will, via Ontario-based startup incubator Communitech, seek greater access to the sub-continent, where opportunities galore thanks to the fact that in India, both, the economy and inequality, are growing.

Communitech, on Monday, said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based incubator T-Hub. The move will help the Canadians navigate India’s still complex business ecosystem, through T-Hub. It could also provide opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs targeting Canada.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai by Lisa Cashmore, Communitech’s Director of International Strategy, and Jay Krishnan, T-Hub CEO, in the presence of Bardish Chagger, the Leader of the Government in the Canadian House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism.

The partnership, according to a press statement, aims to roll out a co-innovation programme with joint development between Canadian and Indian innovators and entrepreneurs.

It will provide market access for Communitech’s entrepreneurs through T-Hub’s India Market Access Program based on product-market fit.

For this partnership, Communitech and T-Hub have adopted an industry-agnostic approach.

With over a half of India’s population employed in agriculture and allied sectors, agriculture will be a focus area for Canadian firms. Chagger, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said agriculture and textiles have always presented opportunities.

The partnership, according to her, should help identify opportunities in other areas, like healthcare. India is a huge market and “in Canada, we want our start-ups to scale-up,” she added.

Chagger is part of the high-profile delegation accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will be in India till the end of the week.