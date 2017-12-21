CAIT bats for the Consumer Protection Bill

New Delhi : The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Wednesday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the passage of the Consumer Protection Bill during the ongoing session of Parliament. “The Consumer Protection Act will be a vibrant tool to empower consumer movement in the country and as such the Act which is pending before Parliament since a long time should be passed in the current session of Parliament itself,” the CAIT said in its communication to the PMO.

The traders’ body said that the inordinate delay in the passage of the Bill is going against the wishes of the Prime Minister who strongly advocated the necessity of the Bill while addressing an International forum a couple of months ago. CAIT urged the Bill be taken on priority and must be passed in the current session.