BSNL offers free calling for a month at Rs 149

New Delhi: To compete with the private players in the telecom sector, state-owned BSNL on Tuesday announced a pre-paid scheme under which new subscribers can make 30 minutes of free voice calls; both local and STD.

The customers can use the scheme daily to any other network for a month, for Rs. 149.

“Customers will also have an option to get similar free unlimited calls for three months by paying a lump-sum amount of Rs. 439,” noted a statement by BSNL.

Also, the customers will get 300 MB of data as part of the offer.

“Customers are coming forward to get our service which has helped our company increase our market share by one percent since March 2015 even in these hyper competitive telecom services,” said chairman and MD BSNL, Anupam Shrivastava.

All the new customers can get an access to this scheme on pan-India basis from January 24, 2017.

This will be available through BSNL’s channel partners, that is, franchisee, retail distributors and also customer service centre.