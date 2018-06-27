BSNL new prepaid tariff plan gives 730GB of data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day; read to know more

Telecom operators are tying to lure new subscriber by rolling quarterly tariff plans with extra data, but BSNL on other hand went ahead and came up with one year plan. The yearly plan of BSNL is priced for Rs 1,999 and it bundles with with 730GB of data for a period of 365 days, unlimited voice call and 100 SMS on a daily basis.

The offer is only available in Tamil Nadu circles as of now, and other circle users have to wait a bit longer as there is no such plan.

This is a promotional offer and it is going to be valid from June 25, 2018, to September 22, 2018,user will get 2 GB data per day. Talking about Reliance Jio Rs 1,999 tariff plan, it offers benefits for only 180 days, and it has data benefit of 125GB , 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls only for 180 days.

Currently telecom operators main focus is on quarterly tariff, which is valid only for 84 days, and comes up with 1 GB data and 1.5 GB data depends on the plan you chose.Not many operators are providing yearly tariff plans currently.