BSES offers cash back on power bills paid using Bharat QR Code
New Delhi: In a move to encourage digital payment of electricity bills, BSES, one of the two electricity distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Bharat QR Code-enabled facility for paying its electricity bills.
Using this payment mode would entitle the customer to a minimum 10 per cent cash-back facility which is available till February 28, 2018, a BSES release said here. “Now, the around 24 lakh customers of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) in south and west Delhi can benefit from the power and convenience of the revolutionary Bharat QR Code while paying their electricity bills,” it said.
“Moreover, it is India’s first Bharat QR Code enabled payment facility on electricity bills,” it said. “While doing so, customers can also get a minimum cash-back of 10 per cent (and maximum of upto Rs 75/-) per Bharat QR code transaction. To avail the cash-back, all they have to do is pay their Bharat QR transaction through their MasterCard,” it added.
To pay using this mode, a customer after opening his or her bank mobile app needs to scan the QR Code printed on the electricity bill, which will automatically populate the customer details and payment due. The customer can, thereafter, select the payment method and pay the bill. For consumers in east and central Delhi, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) has also introduced a QR Code based bill payment option on their electricity bills, the statement said.
Commenting on the development BRPL Chief Executive Amal Sinha said in a statement: “This association between BRPL, Axis Bank and Master Card will be beneficial to the customers. Today, over 65 per cent of BRPL consumers have started using cashless methods to pay their bills and nearly 50 per cent pay through digital modes.”
