Mumbai: Stock exchange major BSE on Monday said it will waive transaction charges applicable on equity segment trade in S&P BSE Sensex 30 stocks with effect from March 12 next.

“S&P BSE Sensex is the barometer of Indian economy. This move is aimed at facilitating and encouraging participation by retail investors in financially sound companies,” the stock exchange major said in a statement.

“BSE, also known as India’s investment exchange, firmly believes that this move will help India in the growth story as BSE will now be the most preferred exchange for transacting in S&P BSE Sensex 30 stocks, which are considered to be growth engine for India.”

Currently, the transaction charges to trade in Sensex 30 stocks apply on volume-wise slab basis.

The 30-scrip stocks which constitute the Sensex are Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.

Other stocks which constitute the barometer index include those of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Asian Paint, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, NTPC, State Bank of India, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Sun Pharma.

The S&P BSE Sensex index has been designed to measure “the performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies” across key sectors of the Indian economy.