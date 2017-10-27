BSE and Ebix to set-up JV

Mumbai : BSE and Ebix signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture, to develop a pioneering insurance distribution network in India.

The agreement was signed with the goal of revolutionising end-to-end sales and processing of insurance in the country. With this new venture, BSE-Ebix intends to deploy an insurance distribution exchange platform, that will allow distribution outlets, stock brokers, wealth management advisors and financial institutions etc. across the length and breadth of the country to sell life and non-life products.

Both BSE and Ebix spans more than 2, 00,000 outlets across the country. The platform will encompass the entire insurance life cycle from customer relationship management, agency management, multi-quoting, underwriting, policy creation, claims filing and settlement, to back end insurance policy administration. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE said “It shall be our endeavour to provide customers a world class experience by being close to where they are by leveraging our vast hugely compliant distribution network, as also through the adoption of state of the art world leading technology.”