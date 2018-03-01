Britannia fined for biscuit packets with less weight

Ahmedabad : A consumer court here has slapped a Rs 25,000 fine on Britannia Industries for selling biscuit packets weighing less than what was printed on them. The Ahmedabad branch of Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum also asked the company to deposit the amount with the Consumer Welfare Fund.

Apart from the Rs 25,000 fine, the forum also directed the company to pay Rs 6,000 to complainant Lalji Patel. Patel had moved the forum after finding that the four biscuit packets he purchased in 2012 weighed less than 122.5 grams, which was printed on them. Patel had contended that all the four packets of biscuits that he purchased weighed less than the printed 122.5 grams. They weighed 104 grams, 112 grams, 114 grams, and 117 grams.