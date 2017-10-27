Brentwood India expects revenue to be over $20mn in next 5 years

Mumbai : In last four years, Brentwood India— a cooling technology provider, invested Rs USD 15 million in India. Now, the company expects to grow its business to over USD 20 million in next five years’ time.

“The returns have not yet come as these things still take time. Being a privately owned company, we take a long term view on this issue,” said Peter Rye, President, Brentwood. The company believes that with its investments, it is promoting ‘Make in India’ initiative in the country. Brentwood plans to double its workforce in time to come.

Adding to Rye, Ashwin Benegal, MD, Brentwood Industries, India said, “Nature of the business is such that it takes time before you see returns.” The company has invested heavily on capital, machinery, property etc. He went on to add that the operations of the company in India is not even one year old.

At present, the company has clients like Adani Power and NTPC. Benegal added, “We are predominately working with two large companies-Adani Power and NTPC. We are slowing opening up new avenues as we go forward.”

He added that a demonstration project can take over 12-24 months and for NTPC, Brentwood has been doing it for a year now.

Commenting about outdated cooling system in Indian power plants, Rye said, “Large percentage of cooling towers in operation are old in India. That does not mean we have to rebuild that but we can retrofit them.” The company is expecting the ratio of retro fit cooling system to new cooling system business in India will be 80:20, reveals Benegal.

Meanwhile, Rye has no fear about the growing renewable energy. He said that renewable energy is a long term strategy even the country that do it the best have taken long to achieve it. “The shift in power will come but it will be a decade later. If you see the base projects here, it will be conventional energy for quite a long time. At the same time, we can make power plants more efficient.”

Rye stressed that reducing emission and improving existing power plants is just as good as building solar.