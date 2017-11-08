‘Brand means a seller’s promise for consistent service consumers’

Indore: Guiding students on management of brands, Daly College Business School (DCBS) organised a two-day workshop on ‘Brand Management’ and e-leadership in the college campus recently. About 44 students representing 16 academic institutions from Indore, Bhopal, Dhamod and other areas of Madhya Pradesh participated in the workshop.

The workshop aimed at encouraging students to become entrepreneurs and create jobs instead of hunting for them. From discussing leadership styles and skills to running a business, the workshop worked as a motivational seminar for students. Discussing entrepreneurship, trainer Amit Chilka stated the importance of creating an image and maintaining it to become a brand of start-ups. “Every business needs customers, whether it is service or good industry,” he said.

Explaining that sustaining customers is more important, Chilka talked about branding. “Branding makes customers committed to your business,” he said.

Further, he gave example of how a company becomes a brand. “The primary aim of branding is to create differentiation so that customers are lured into buying your product despite similar available options,” Chilka said.

Discussing differences in understanding of a brand for customers and sellers, he discussed various pointers like a customer knows the source of his product by brand name, while for a seller a brand is source of income.

“A brand, in short, can be defined as a seller’s promise to provide consistently a unique set of characteristics, advantages, and services to the buyers/consumers. It is a name, term, sign, symbol or a combination of all these planned to differentiate the goods/services of one seller or group of sellers from those of competitors,” Chilka said. He explained that a brand connects the four crucial elements of an enterprise- customers, employees, management and shareholders.

Suggesting students to equip themselves with the skills and knowledge to develop and execute successful brand strategies in today’s digital environment, Chilka said, “Brands are focused on consumers and devising a plan in order to build brand equity.” Emphasising on branding, he gave examples of Mc Donald’s, Mercedes-Benz, Sony, Coca Cola, Kingfisher, etc to explain how proper brand management can result in higher sales of not only one product, but on other products associated with that brand.