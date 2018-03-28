Bonds gather steam on cut in govt borrowing

Yield on benchmark debt slips 29 bps to 7.3565%, Traders will be watching the first Reserve Bank of India monetary policy meeting of FY19 closely.

Mumbai : Government bonds on Tuesday witnessed the sharpest gain in four years following the government announced lesser borrowing in the first half of the fiscal year 2018-19. The government also announced introduction of short-term securities.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to as much as 7.3565 per cent from 7.62 per cent, its lowest since January 29, and marking its biggest intraday fall since December 9, 2013.

Economists also believe that lower borrowing will bring short-term relief in the bond market.

The government on Monday announced plans to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore during April-September, adding it will borrow Rs 50,000 crore less for the full year 2018/19.

The government also said it will introduce 1-4 bonds for the first time effective April.

“The developments would provide some respite to domestic bonds after a combination of weak macro numbers, adverse demand-supply dynamics and higher US rates pushed 10Y yields from 6.5 per cent in August 2017 to 7.7 per cent earlier this month,” Singapore-based DBS said. “We are sceptical that the tinkering of the borrowing schedule (kicking the can down the road) would have a lasting impact on bonds. Yields might find support beyond a fall in the near-term,” DBS added.

State-run banks, the biggest buyers of sovereign debt, have been sellers of an average Rs 509 core every day this year, data from the Clearing Corporation of India show. They bought an average Rs 36.80 crore daily in 2017. Indian bond markets have been reeling as state banks, the biggest investors in government debt, shy away from the market due to huge trading losses.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed 126 basis points in the past seven months, threatening to boost borrowing costs for the government and prompt a repeat of a recent situation when it had to pare the size of few auctions and scrap others.

With the temporary cheer in the bond market, traders will be watching the first Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting of FY19 closely. With inflation showing a downward trend in last three months, experts are hoping that the central bank will keep the repo rate unchanged for the fourth time.