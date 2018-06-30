BoM divests Marathe, Gupta of powers

New Delhi : In a major development, the board of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has divested managing director R P Marathe and executive director R K Gupta of their powers with immediate effect.

Both Marathe and Gupta, who were arrested by the Economic Offence wing of the Pune Police in an alleged cheating case, are currently on bail.

The board has asked the government to make suitable arrangement for smooth functioning of the bank.

The board of directors of the bank in its meeting held on Friday decided that “RP Marathe, managing director and CEO, and RK Gupta executive director of bank be divested of all functional responsibilities with immediate effect,” BoM said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the board decided that executive director AC Rout to be entrusted with all functional responsibilities of managing director and CEO and other executive director.

Last week, Economic Offence Wing of Pune police arrested BoM’s MD and CEO Ravindra Marathe and other top officials of the bank in connection with a cheating case lodged against D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti.

In May, the city police had filed a 37,000-page charge sheet against DSK and his wife in the case.

According to the charge sheet, the total “scam” is worth Rs 2,043.18 crore, wherein the accused floated nine different firms to siphon off funds collected from 33,000 investors and fixed-deposit (FD) holders, who were promised good returns on their FDs.

Former Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Muhnot who was arrested in the case too was granted bail.