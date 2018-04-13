Boeing, HAL, Mahindra come together to manufacture F/A-18 Super Hornet in India

Thiruvedanthai : Boeing partnered with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet in India for its air force.

The US aerospace major said the partnership will also work for joint development of future technologies in India, saying it will transform India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. The announcement was made at the Defence Expo.

Boeing said the partnership will be for production of an affordable, combat-proven fighter platform for India. Last week, India had issued an initial tender for procurement of 110 single and twin seater fighter jets for Indian Air Force.