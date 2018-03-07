BoB offers cheaper home loans

State-run Bank of Baroda has reviewed its benchmark lending rates i.e. marginal cost of funds based lending rates [MCLR] across various tenors. MCLR has been reviewed at existing level. The bank’s 1-year MCLR currently stands at 8.30 per cent, which is very competitive as per the current market scenario.

For all other tenors: overnight, one month, three months and six months rates are 7.80 per cent, 7.85 per cent, 7.95 per cent and 8.15 per cent respectively. BoB said it does not add any mark-up on its MCLR for its best rated home loan borrowers.

The bank offers home loans at one year MCLR to its best-rated customers. 1-year MCLR i.e. 8.30 per cent, is applicable irrespective of the total home loan amount and is available for a tenure of up to 30 years.