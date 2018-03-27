BMW starts production of all-new X3 in India

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW today said it has started production of all-new X3 model in India.

The company plans to launch the model in the country next month.

“The all-new BMW X3 is now set to continue the success story, with even more striking and dynamic styling and a luxurious interior,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

BMW Group Plant Chennai MD Jochen Stallkamp said the company is confident that the new X3 produced in Chennai will further increase its momentum in the Indian luxury car segment.

The company’s Chennai plant produces the 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3 and X5.

It will start rolling out MINI Countryman this year as well.