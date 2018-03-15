Blue Star launches 40 new models, eyes 12.5% market share by FY19

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star Limited, has launched 40 new models of highly energy-efficient three-star and five-star inverter split air conditioners.

These new models are expected to provide up to 30 per cent extra cooling power resulting in powerful cooling, faster temperature pull-down and extra energy savings; extra comfort with precise temperature setting in steps of 0.1°C and 0.5°C; extra quiet performance with a ‘soundproof’ acoustic jacket for the compressor; and extra purification technology for healthier air. This state-of-the-art, smart range of inverter split air conditioners from Blue Star meets the 2018 BEE energy-efficiency norms, providing the right match for cooling requirements across residential, commercial and institutional segments.

Blue Star, which turns 75 this year, forayed into the residential segment in 2011 and has since, grown from strength to strength, year-after-year by outperforming the industry. Currently, it enjoys a market share of 11.5 per cent.

Blue Star’s new smart customer-centric mobile app, in addition to its capability to remotely monitor and control the machine, allows the consumers to personalise their AC profile, group the ACs for better control, optimise settings as well as integrate this app with home automation systems.

Speaking to the Press at a conference held in Mumbai, B Thiagarajan, JMD, Blue Star Limited said, “The room air conditioners market in India grew by 10 per cent in the period between January and December 2017, whereas Blue Star registered a growth of around 15 per cent. There are strong indications of a severe summer and the market is expected to further grow driven by a rise in demand. We have consistently outperformed the market growth rate and year-after-year since 2011, the Company has gained significant market share.” He added, “We are optimistic about the future prospects and once again expect to outperform the market and achieve a market share of 12.5 per cent in FY19.”