Bleeding GE dropped from Dow Jones index

New York : Slumping US industrial giant General Electric will be booted from the prestigious Dow Jones stock index next week, S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced.

GE will be replaced on June 26 by pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, which will contribute “more meaningfully” to the index, S&P Dow Jones said.

The move comes on the heels of a bruising two-year slump for the iconic US company, which has seen shares tumble nearly 60 per cent over the last 24 months amid downturns in its power generation and oil services businesses.