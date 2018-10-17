BK Goenka takes over as President of ASSOCHAM

Mr. Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman of Welspun Group today assumed the leadership role of The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) as President. Mr. Goenka has succeeded Chairman and MD of Monnet Ispat & Energy, Mr Sandeep Jajodia. He also unveiled the new vision of ASSOCHAM and said, “ASSOCHAM has always been an important partner with the Government in shaping India’s Growth Story.

To continue this partnership, we have formulated a new vision called ‘4-SIGHT’ based on 4 strong pillars of Entrepreneurship, Digitization, Women Empowerment and Sustainability. Within each of these areas we will have a focused approach so that we can play an important role with Industry and Government”.

Mr. Balkrishan Goenka is one of India’s most dynamic business leaders and the Chairman of the US$2.3 billion Welspun Group. Under his astute leadership, Welspun has grown exponentially, to become one of the most notable corporates in the global arena with presence in over 50 countries.

Inspired by his father late Mr. Gopi Ram Goenka’s flair for business, Mr. Goenka began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19. He has been instrumental in building and shaping the future of Welspun Group- with a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning large diameter line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, oil & gas, advanced textiles and floorings.

A philanthropist, Mr. Goenka strongly believes in creating significant social value through focused community engagement initiatives. With a focus on 3Es i.e. Education, Empowerment, Environment & Health, the Group’s efforts are directed towards protecting the environment, fostering economic performance, creating opportunities and empowering people.

Describing himself as “a simple merchant on a global scale”, Mr. Goenka continues to pursue his vision of transforming Welspun into a truly global institution. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder& MD, Hiranandani Group is the new Sr. Vice President of ASSOCHAM.