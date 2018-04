Kolkata : Amid ongoing battle for taking over insolvent Binani Cement, its Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Monday sought more time from National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) bench here to consider firm’s parent company Binani Industries’ application for an out of the tribunal settlement.

The NCLT’s Kolkata division bench comprising two judges directed the lenders’ committee to consider Binani Industries’ plea and extended the deadline till April 9.