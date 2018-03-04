Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash getting married to daughter of diamond king, read full details
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is getting married. His would be bride is Shloka Mehta – daughter of Russel & Mona Mehta. Mehtas own world’s largest diamond trading company Rosy Blue Diamonds. Engagement ceremony of Akash and Shloka is in Mumbai by end of this month i.e. March’18 and wedding is planned for 8-12 Dec’18 at Oberoi Mumbai.
Interestingly, Mukesh Bhai’s “Samdhan” Mona Mehta’s brother Mayank Mehta is married to none other than PNB scamster Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi, who along with his brother Nirav is also under CBI scanner in the Rs. 12,600 Cr PNB scam. Even more interesting fact is that Mukesh Ambani’s samdhis’ company Rosy Blue Diamonds, been named in HSBC Swiss Bank Accnt holders & IPL scams. Rosy Blue’s 24 offshore companies also named in Panama Papers scam.
Akash is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and has a twin sister, Isha. He also has a younger brother Anant. Akash is the co-owner of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.