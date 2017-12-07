Big Cyber Security show beckons you

Trescon’s event will be a hand-holding guide for the attendees towards securing their digital ventures.

Whether you are an individual, a responsible company manager, a celebrity, a website manager or whoever you are, in today’s IT-centric life, you cannot undermine your cyber presence. Although you enter the worldwide web with a positive intention, there are thousands of minds that come to the same web with ill intentions to destroy your good efforts.

As every coin of evolution has two sides – good and bad, the same is true for technology too. However, positive efforts always win over the negative acts. As far as information technology (IT) is concerned, the same is very much true.

Trojans, Worms, Ransomwares etc., are just some of the weapons that the cyber attackers have piled up in their ever-expanding arsenal. Their most dangerous act is collecting your vital information through ‘social engineering,’ and manipulating your very personal world. It may range from damaging your website to defaming you or draining your bank account.

Countering these activities of hackers (cyber-terrorists) may appear to be difficult but not impossible. Considering this need of the hour, Trescon is presenting their Big Cyber Security Show at St. Regis, Mumbai, on December 8, 2017. The show will help you build a cyber secure culture to fight the dark web of cybercrimes. It will be a unique platform to connect with senior – level business executives, security experts, technology providers and data leaders, and experience best-practice-solutions to achieve cyber resilience in a fast-moving digital world.

As acquiring technology and their strategic use both are equally important for cyber security, international and regional digital strategists (attending the show) will talk not only about the technologies but also the strategies behind having robust cyber security platform.Additionally, there will be panel discussions to field your questions. Some actual world case studies will illuminate you on the verified approaches to counter cyber-attacks. The show will present a complete roadmap on the emerging trends in the data-driven world, for example security on-demand, 24X7 protections and so on.

We all are aware of the stupendous growth of the mobile applications, where apps are conquering the entire communication platform. The show will bring enough exposure on how to network efficiently with your dedicated apps.

Renowned speakers in the event will include: Mathan Babu Kasilingam, CISO, National Payments Corporation Of India; Rajesh Hemrajani, CISO, IDFC Bank; A Shiju Rawther, Head – IT Infrastructure & Security Operations, TransUnion CIBIL; Amit Ghodekar, VP & CISO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services; Benild Joseph, Information Security Advisor, Govt of India; Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security; Rajat Nigam, Group CTO, Network18 Media & Investments; Hitesh Mulani, VP & CISO, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (Times Group); Niranjan K Ramakrishnan, Group Head Information Technology, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai; Balsing Rajput, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Maharashtra State; Apurva Jain, Cyber Security Account Manager, Darktrace; Rajasekhar K, Deputy Director General, Centre for Data Governance, NIC; Anuprita Daga, CISO, Reliance Capital; Nappinai N S, Advocate, Nappinai & Co; Keyur Desai, CIO – Essar Ports & Shipping, Head Info-Security, Network & Communications – Essar; Bimal Gandhi, CEO, Uniken; Berjes Shroff, CISO, Godrej & Boyce Manfacturing Co.; James Cook, Sales Director South Asia, Thales eSecurity; Manoj Sarangi, Senior Vice President & Group CISO, National Securities Depository Limited; Pankajj P Ghode, Chairman – Global Blockchain Foundation, Cyber & Digital Expert for Maharashtra Police; Ashwin Jaiswal, Global CIO, ECU Worldwide & AllCargo Logistics; Shivkumar Pandey, CISO, BSE Ltd.; Puneet Bhasin, Founder & Proprietor, Cyberjure Legal Consulting and Avez Sayed, Senior AVP Risk Management & CISO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

An exciting feature of the show is: with the help of the private chat feature, attendees will be able to connect with the delegates, speakers and sponsors in the event by simply browsing through their names.