Big Bazaar wins over customers with largest shopping extravaganza – ‘SabseSaste6 Din’

Mumbai: Come Republic Day, and the entire nation unanimously slips into a festive mood. For more than a decade now, Big Bazaar has been a part of this nationwide celebration through its iconic shopping fest, ‘SabseSasta 6 Din’ that takes the country by storm. Being in its twelfth year, the ‘SabseSasta 6 Din’, hosted by Big Bazaar, continues to occupy the position of India’s grandest shopping extravaganza! This six-day long shopping celebration kicked off on January 21st, as customers zealously headed to Big Bazaar stores to catch the country’s best deals and offers!

The week awaits customers who may have missed their chance of grabbing the best deals over the weekend. Truly living up to its name, this six-day superhero shopping festival houses some grand hero offers that customers are gravitating towards. Among household dailies are necessities like the 6Kg Rin detergent pack that is now selling at an effective price of only Rs 278; Another hero offer would be the 10Kg Golden Harvest Atta which has an effective price of only Rs 207.

These discounts extend across the home, food, Fashion and other segments. In fact, this year’s sale presents some surprise elements for its customers with a handful of first-time offers.