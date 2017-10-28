Bids invited for Jaypee Infra insolvency plan

New Delhi : Applications have been invited from corporate entities for submission of resolution plan for the debt-laden Jaypee Infratech under the insolvency law, according to a public notice. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution for Jaypee Infratech under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Moving ahead with the process, the NCLT-appointed insolvency resolution professional (IRP) Anuj Jain has sought applications from entities with regard to Jaypee Infratech.

The last date for submitting EoI is November 7. Body corporates having minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore as well as investment companies and fund houses with minimum assets under management of at least Rs 1,000 crore will be eligible to put in their applications.