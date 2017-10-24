BHEL’s largest order worth around Rs 20k crore takes off

New Delhi : The execution of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Supercritical Thermal Power Project (TPP), ordered on Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), has commenced with the issuance of revised Letter of Intent (LoI) by TSGENCO.

Significantly, valued at approximately Rs 20,400 crore, the order for Yadadri TPP, comprising five units of 800 MW supercritical sets, is not only the single-largest order for BHEL but also the highest value order ever placed in the power sector in India. The project has been accorded environmental clearance by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and would be compliant with the revised emission norms.

To be set up on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis by BHEL, the project is located at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district of Telangana.

The Yadadri project will be executed on fast track basis by BHEL in line with the company’s strategy of focusing on revival of held up projects and their speedy execution. The Yadadri project will lead to a quantum jump in BHEL’s executable outstanding order book and will help the company to enhance its growth momentum.