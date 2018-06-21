BHEL wins Rs 1,000-cr order for Emission Control equipment from TSGENCO

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged two major orders for emission control equipment from Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TSGENCO). Valued at Rs 1,000 crore, the orders involve supply and installation of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems for control of SOx emissions at TSGENCO’s 1×800 MW Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (TPS) and 4×270 MW Bhadradri TPS in Telangana.

The order for Bhadradri TPS also includes modification in Boiler and ElectroStatic Precipitators (ESPs) to meet the revised emission norms. BHEL is presently executing these projects on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis.

The Indian power sector has seen an uptick in the ordering of emission control equipment due to the revised and more stringent emission norms notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This calls for installation of emission control equipment in both existing, as well as, new thermal power projects.