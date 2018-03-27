BHEL wins EPC order for 75 MW solar photovoltaic plant

Against stiff competitive bidding, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order for setting up a 75 MW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Power Plant on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, in Gujarat. Significantly, this will be BHEL’s largest Solar PV project till date.

The order for setting up the 75 MW SPV power plant at Gujarat Solar Park, Charanka, Gujarat, has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL).

With this order, BHEL’s solar portfolio has risen to 545 MW. The company is presently executing over 150 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop Solar PV projects across the country. BHEL has been contributing to the national initiatives for developing and promoting renewable energy based products on a sustained basis, since the past three decades.

The company has enhanced its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells to 105 MW and solar modules to 226 MW per annum.