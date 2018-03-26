BHEL to manufacture space-grade Lithium-ion cells for ISRO

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into a technology transfer agreement with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the manufacture of space-grade Lithium-ion cells of various capacities utilising the technology developed by ISRO at its Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

This transfer of technology will enable BHEL to manufacture Lithium-ion cells in-house for ISRO and other suitable applications. The Lithium-ion technology can also be further extended for use in the emerging areas of energy storage and e-mobility. BHEL will set up a state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing these cells at its Bengaluru unit.

In the presence of K Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO and Atul Sobti, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, the agreement was signed by S Biswas, Director (Engg, R&D), BHEL and S Somanath, Director, VSSC. Other senior officials from BHEL and ISRO were also present during the signing ceremony.