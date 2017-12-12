BHEL commissions 54 MW coal-fired power plant in Indonesia

New Delhi: State-run BHEL today announced commissioning of a 54 MW coal-fired captive power project in Indonesia.

The 3×18 MW power project located at Sangatta, East Kalimantan, Indonesia has been set up by BHEL for PT Citra Kusuma Perdana (PT CKP) for their coal-mining operations, BHEL said in a statement.

For the project, the company has designed, engineered, manufactured and supplied the boiler, turbine and generator (BTG) island and associated auxiliaries along with supervisory services during erection and commissioning.

BHEL has executed several projects in the region including projects in Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Indonesia, the company has earlier successfully executed a 2×30 MW boiler project for PT Makmur Sejahtera Wisesa (PT MSW); and 2×11 MW and 1×15 MW captive power projects for PT Indo Bharat Rayon (PT IBR).

An integrated power plant equipment manufacturer with over 50 years of experience, the company today has a presence in 82 countries in the six continents and has installed nearly 180 GW globally.

In the overseas market, BHEL is presently executing various types of hydro, thermal and gas based power projects, including the prestigious 2×660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh.