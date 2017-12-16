BHEL bags Rs 7,300 crore EPC contract in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi : Against stiff International Competition Bidding (ICB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order for setting up a 1,320 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project (TPP) in Tamil Nadu. Valued at over Rs 7,300 crore, the order for setting up the 2×660 MW Udangudi TPP has been placed on BHEL by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).

Significantly, this is the fourth order for supercritical sets finalised in the last three years by TANGEDCO, and all the four orders have been won by BHEL. The previous three orders viz 2×660 MW Ennore SEZ, 1×800 MW North Chennai Supercritical TPP Stage-III and 2×800 MW Uppur TPP were also secured by BHEL on ICB basis, reinforcing its position as the frontrunner in the power generation equipment industry in India.

Located at Udangudi in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, the greenfield project will be executed by BHEL on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) basis.

BHEL’s scope of work in the current contract involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil works for the entire plant including sea water intake and outfall systems.

The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants.