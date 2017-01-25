BHEL bags Rs 1,360 crore order from POWERGRID

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), in partnership with ABB, has secured a landmark order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID). BHEL’s scope of work, is valued at Rs 1,360 crore, for setting up a + 800 kV, 6,000 MW HVDC Link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).

Significantly, this is the second Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) transmission project contract for BHEL.

The company is presently executing the North-East Agra + 800kV, 6,000 MW, Multi Terminal HVDC link, jointly with ABB. The HVDC link is expected to be established by 2019.

For this project, among other equipment and systems, BHEL will significantly contribute by supplying converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter bank capacitors and instrument transformers from its Bhopal plant and Thyristor valves from its electronics division, Bengaluru. These valves will be used to convert AC power generated at the IPPs at Raigarh into DC power for transmitting it over a HVDC transmission line of over 1800 kms and then converting it back into AC at the Pugalur end for interconnection with the Southern Grid.