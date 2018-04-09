Bharti Airtel introduces new 300Mbps broadband plan at Rs 2199; offers 1 year Amazon Prime subscription for free

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new 300Mbps broadband plan for a monthly rental of Rs 2,199. The new plan offers 1200GB of ultra-high-speed data along with unlimited STD/ local call benefits. As per the Airtel’s website, users will get a bonus data of 1000GB valid till Oct 31, 2018, and will also get the option to roll over data to your next billing cycle. It will also give you one year free Amazon Prime subscription with access of prime videos, prime music and faster deliveries.

Meanwhile, subscribers opting for the new 300Mbps broadband plan will get offers, like free subscription to Airtel’s OTT apps, Wynk Music and Airtel TV besides Amazon Prime subscription. The availability of the 300Mbps home broadband plan is limited to select circles across India. Subscribers need to visit Airtel’s broadband site to check its availability in regions. Users can head to Airtel’s website or the My Airtel app to check eligibility.

Earlier, Airtel also offered up to 1000GB of extra data for broadband users. The ‘Airtel Big Byte Offer’ was introduced in May last year with a validity period till March 2018. The offer is now extended till October 2018.