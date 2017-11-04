Bharat Forge keen on Amtek Auto stake buy

Mumbai : Bharat Forge Ltd is keen to acquire the debt-laden Amtek Auto Ltd that is currently in the midst of insolvency proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal. In an exchange filing on Friday, Bharat Forge said the company, along with other potential bidders, has “participated in the process” of acquiring Amtek Auto.

Auto component maker Amtek Auto was one of the 12 companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India to be referred to the tribunal. The consolidated debt of Amtek Auto was at 151.9 bln rupees.