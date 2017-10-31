Bharat 22 ETF to raise Rs 8K cr, to open on Nov 15

New Delhi : The ‘Bharat 22’ Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 scrips of public sector units, will hit the capital market next month to mop up over Rs 8,000 crore for the government. The new fund offer (NFO), managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, will open for anchor investors on November 14, while subscription for retail investors would begin from November 15 and continue till November 17.

An upfront discount of 3 per cent would be offered to all category of investors, the fund house said. “Approvals are in place. It is likely to open for retail subscription on November 15,” said a Finance Ministry official.

The ETF will help government meet its ambitious Rs 72,500 crore disinvestment target for the current fiscal. The state-owned companies or PSUs that are part of the new ETF are ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco. It also includes government’s strategic holding in Axis Bank, ITC and L&T held through SUUTI.